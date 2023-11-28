PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly held a man against his will and forced him to withdraw money from his bank account.

William Alexander, 67, of Providence, and John Mitchell, 55, of Woonsocket, are each charged with kidnapping with intent to extort and first-degree robbery, both of which are felonies.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, an officer was called to Delanie Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and found the victim hiding in the yard there. The man said he was “being extorted and had to run away” from the two suspects.

The victim told police he had gone out for drinks at a Providence bar the night before and met the two men, who invited him to Alexander’s apartment to keep drinking. The suspects wouldn’t let him leave, the victim claimed, saying they sat him in a corner and kept walking by him holding knives to intimidate him.

John Mitchell and William Alexander (Photos: Providence Police Department)

The suspects then reportedly brought the man to two ATMs, where they forced him to take out $300 in three separate transactions, according to the police report. After that, they went to a convenience store on Manton Avenue, where the victim said they made him buy them cigarettes and a pizza.

The victim said as they left the store, he was able to run off and hide where police eventually found him on Delanie Street.

Police said the victim gave descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, which lined up with what they saw on the store’s surveillance video. They were able to track the suspects to an apartment complex on Plainfield Street, where officers found the vehicle, which was impounded, and the suspects, who were taken into custody. The victim positively identified the suspects, police added.

Online court records show Alexander and Mitchell were both arraigned on Monday and ordered held without bail.