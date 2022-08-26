PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were indicted Friday on a slew of charges related to the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman in Providence.

Shawn Mann, 31 and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, are both charged with the murder of Miya Brophy-Baermann.

Brophy-Baermann, of Warwick, was shot and killed in the area of Olney Street on the morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police believe she was an innocent bystander.

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents have started a scholarship fund in her name.

“This senseless act of gun violence has had a profound impact upon so many that were close to Miya, as well as the greater community,” Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said in a statement. “The Providence Police Department is committed to achieving justice for a young woman whose life was cut far too short. I commend the work of the Providence Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General in this case.”

A statewide grand jury handed up a secret indictment Wednesday charging Mann and Pinkerton with first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, drive-by shooting, assault with intent to commit specified felonies, manufacture, sell, purchase or possession of a ghost or 3D gun, two counts of carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit, and six counts of conspiracy.

Pinkerton also faces an additional count of manufacture, sell, purchase or possession of a ghost or 3D gun, along with two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

The indictment was unsealed Friday and the two men were arraigned on the charges. Both pleaded not guilty and were ordered held without bail at the ACI.

More to come.