PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection with a pellet gun shooting Friday at Central High School.

According to police, two female students were standing at a bus stop when they were shot with “splat guns” fired from a vehicle.

A school employee provided police with a description of the vehicle, which was then spotted at the school around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

The employee tried to grab the gun, police said, but the vehicle drove off. It was later found on Cranston Street, where the 17- and 18-year-old suspects were apprehended.

The juvenile, who police said was driving the vehicle, is being charged with felony assault, four counts of simple assault, and two counts of disorderly conduct, Sgt. Michael Wheeler said Wednesday.

The passenger, who turned 18 last Friday, will be charged as an adult with one count of simple assault, according to Wheeler.

Police have received other complaints of pellet gun shootings at Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design, and on Westminster Street. A different vehicle was used in these shootings and police believe they are unrelated to the Central High School incident.

Providence police suspect these shootings are connected to a TikTok challenge.

“Splat guns” use water beads that grow into the size of a pea when soaked in water for a few hours, Wheeler said. The bead dissolves upon impact but can cause injury.