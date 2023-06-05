PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine people were arrested over the weekend after a brawl forced a carnival to shut down in Providence.

Up to 50 people were involved in the incident Saturday night at the Rockwell carnival at George J. West Park, according to city officials.

The police report obtained by 12 News says it started with a fight in the area of Leah and Roanoke streets. Officers who were on detail at the carnival saw a large group of people approach a car, then begin fighting with the people who got out of it.

Police tried to stop the fight, the report says, but had to start arresting people because the crowd was unruly.

City officials told 12 News that nine people were taken into custody, but only two were named in the police report — Maliki Chester and Desmond Brown. The other suspects were all juveniles.

Chester and Brown, both 18 years of age, allegedly didn’t leave the area when asked by police, and instead went toward the cruisers where others were being detained.

Both are facing charges including disorderly conduct, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.

Neighbors said it appeared a lot of teenagers were involved in the brawl.

The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Sunday to review the special permit for the carnival, which was ordered to remain closed. The incident will be discussed again during another meeting on Thursday.

12 News has reached out to the company that runs the carnival and is waiting to hear back.