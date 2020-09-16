2 bitten by pit bull in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A dog attack in Providence sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to city police.

The incident took place in the area of Smith Street. Commander Thomas Verdi tells 12 News a pit bull began attacking a neighbor’s dog and the neighbor was bitten after trying to intervene.

A bystander was also bitten while attempting to break up the fight, Verdi said, adding that those two people “will be OK.”

When police arrived on scene, they found the neighbor’s dog and two pit bulls, one of which was not under control. Police shot and injured that pit bull, which was taken to an animal hospital in Massachusetts, according to Verdi.

The second pit bull was inside a home and Verdi said police were waiting for animal control to come remove that dog.

He also said several children were secured in their rooms, away from the dogs, and had to be removed through windows. The fire department used a ladder truck to retrieve one girl from the second floor, while at least three were removed from the first floor, Verdi said.

