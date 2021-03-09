2 arrested, dirt bikes confiscated following pursuit through Cranston, Providence

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two people were arrested and two illegal dirt bikes were confiscated after an incident spanning two Rhode Island communities.

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist tells 12 News officers pursued the riders through the streets of Providence and Cranston Tuesday night.

Cranston police are surrounding a single ATV on the on-ramp to Rt 10 off Elmwood Ave by the Cranston / Providence line. pic.twitter.com/SoweWjwXBl — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) March 9, 2021

The chase ended on the Route 10 on-ramp located off Elmwood Avenue.

The illegal street use of dirt bikes has been an ongoing issue in both cities.

Jeremy Costa, a spokesperson for the motorbike community, said the issue stems from the lack of designated areas for residents to ride.

“We don’t need 10 acres, we need maybe a quarter of an acre of flat land … we’re going to mitigate 65% of the use,” Costa said. “There are some particulars that we can work out later on how they’re going to get there and things of that nature, but let’s find them a place to ride.”

Winquist wouldn’t provide any further details regarding the incident, but said the Cranston Police Department would be releasing more information on Wednesday.