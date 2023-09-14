PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have tracked down two suspects connected to a shooting in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Robert C. Hernandez and Quantee M. Santos were arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police report obtained by 12 News. Both are charged with three counts of felony assault, along with single counts of drive-by shootings, use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, firing in a compact area, and conspiracy (bad check).

Police said they were called to the intersection of Charles and Orms streets around 12:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a vehicle.

A witness on Fillmore Street told police they heard five shots go off in the area.

Maj. David Lapatin said one bullet hit the car’s fender, but didn’t penetrate the interior of the vehicle.

Two children under 10 years old were in the car at the time, but no one was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation. Police have yet to determine if the shooting was targeted.