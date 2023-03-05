EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-alarm fire that happened early Sunday morning in East Providence is under investigation.

According to Chief Glenn Quick, just after 6:30 a.m., firefighters receive an alarm coming from a building located at 830 Waterman Ave.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the loading dock.

Quick said the sprinkler system did go off, containing the fire to that area.

Firefighters were then able to quickly knock down the flames, limiting the damage to the loading dock.

No one was inside the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured.