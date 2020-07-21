1st testing lab in Rhode Island to certify marijuana potency

Providence

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — For the first time, Rhode Island has licensed a laboratory to test marijuana produced by licensed growers and distributed at dispensaries for medical use in the state.

The Department of Health said Monday it licensed Green Peaks Analytical to sample and test marijuana to identify the potency of active ingredients.

Previously, marijuana sold in Rhode Island dispensaries was tested by growers, by the dispensaries or by unlicensed, private labs.

The health department will consult with patients, growers and licensed sellers to determine when marijuana sold in the state must list potency totals on labels.

Providence

