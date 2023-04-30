EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Route 195 Sunday.

State police said that at around 2:20 a.m., troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 195 West in East Providence.

After an investigation, police determined that the car, a Honda sedan, was traveling on the highway when the driver lost control.

According to police, the sedan veered right across three lanes, went off the road, and hit a large rock. The driver then got back on the roadway and traveled back across three lanes before striking a barrier.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Zaid Lara Romero, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said Romero was from Spain but was staying with family in Providence.