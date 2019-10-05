14th Annual Flames of Hope to be held at Waterfire

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 14th Annual Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life will be held at Warterfire tonight.

The event is sponsored in part by the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation and aims to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

At about an hour after sunset, the Illumination of Life 150-person torch procession will arrive in the Waterplace Park Basin from Station Park leading into a Ring of Fire and the remaining fires will be lit.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather to light the way towards hope and healing for anyone touched by breast cancer.

Gloria Gemma’s Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life was created to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the city of Providence PINK and sparking a movement to inspire awareness, compassion, and support.

For a complete list of other events part of the Gloria Gemma foundation’s Flames of Hope a Celebration of Life, you can click here.

