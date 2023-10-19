EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of homes and businesses in East Providence are currently without electricity.

Mayor Bob DaSilva tells 12 News a substation went down and Rhode Island Energy has responded to make repairs.

According to our Power Outage Database, roughly 11,500 customers are still experiencing an outage, down from more than 14,000 at the peak.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Forand said all of the city’s schools are in operation and there are no plans to dismiss students early.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.