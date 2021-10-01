14 displaced by fire at multi-family Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fourteen people were forced from their homes Friday morning after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Providence.

Crews responding to Commodore Street around 9:15 a.m. said they received reports of smoke coming from a bathroom on the second floor.

A chief who happened to be in the area arrived at the scene first and saw smoke coming from the rear of the third floor and determined there was a fire, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and no one was injured.

Investigators say it appears the fire started in the ceiling of the bathroom and may have been caused by an electrical issue.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

When asked about whether the new vaccine mandate was affecting staffing, Mahoney replied: “Not at all. Not at this time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.