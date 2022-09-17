PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people gathered at Rhode Island College Saturday for the 13th Annual Fara 5K Race for Matt and Grace.

The event began 12 years ago in honor of Grace Hopkins, who was diagnosed with Friedrichs Axatia Disease (also known as FA), a rare, debilitating neurological condition.

12 News Anchor, Mike Montecalvo hosted the race, which as of Saturday afternoon, raised over $52,000.

The money will go towards helping find a cure for FA.

You can learn more about Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, the annual Race for Matt & Grace, and ways to help on their website.