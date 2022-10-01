PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire.

According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street.

When they arrived, they found the first house fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the adjacent home.

Capracotta said there was no one inside the first building, but two families, six adults and seven children, were all displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The roof collapsed on the first building, making it a total loss. Part of the roof of the occupied home collapsed and Capracotta believes the second floor of that building is also a total loss.

No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.