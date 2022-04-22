PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence firefighters remain at the scene of a house fire that displaced 13 people Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hillcrest Avenue just after 9 a.m.

The flames have been knocked down, but not before they damaged part of the home.

An 18-year-old resident told 12 News that he helped guide his siblings out of the building to safety.

Battalion Chief Kevin Jutras said multiple cats who were in the home have not been located.

