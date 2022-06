PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four families were forced from their homes Monday evening after a fire broke out in Providence.

Crews responded to Candace Street around 5 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Robert Jackson.

Jackson believes the fire started on the outside of the home and spread into all three floors, causing smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross has been called to help the displaced residents, including 11 adults and two children.

The cause remains under investigation.