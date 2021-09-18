12th Annual Fara 5K Race for Matt and Grace raising awareness to rare neurological disease

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people walked and ran in the 12th Annual Fara 5K Race for Matt and Grace on Saturday morning.

The event held at Rhode Island College raises money and awareness for Friedrichs Axatia Disease, a rare, debilitating neurological disease.

12 News Anchor Mike Montecalvo and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca served as emcees.

The event meant even more this year to family and friends of Mike Dilorio, the former 12 News intern, who passed away this summer after living with the disease for decades.

A total of $120,000 was raised during year’s event, far surpassing the hopes of organizers.

12 News thanks everyone who came out to help and support this fundraising event.

You can learn more about Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, the annual Race for Matt & Grace, and ways to help on their website.