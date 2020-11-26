12 Responds: DMV reservation system frustration continues

What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We continue to hear from viewers expressing frustration about the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) appointment system.

The administrator said people continue to make multiple appointments, and not show up – which he says is creating problems for others trying to find open slots.

With only four DMV locations currently open in the state, the demand for an appointment is high.

12 News continues to receive messages to 12 Responds like Cynthia who writes: “Every time I go to the DMV website, it says they are not booking for dates available. It’s so frustrating.”

Sonia also writes: “I’ve been trying to get an appointment at the DMV to register my van. … There are no appointments available.”

DMV Administrator, Bud Craddock said the reason why it may be difficult to find an open slot, is because people are making multiple reservations and not showing up.

“On Saturday we had roughly about 30% no show,” Craddock explained.

Craddock said the Rhode Island State Police is currently investigating one individual who’s made 57 reservations .

“We’ve got at least one person who’s trying to scam the system,” Craddock recalled. He says it’s unclear as to why an individual would make that many appointments.

There could be a legitimate reason why there’s more than one appointment under one name.

Craddock referenced a parent as an example “they make an appointment for themselves, but then seven or eight days later they have to make an appointment for their child, and their child doesn’t have an email address or phone number,” explained Craddock.

He said the DMV is currently working with their software vendor to address the situation.

“Whether we’ll do a hard stop on that individual – or whether it’ll flag it – then we reach out to the individual to find out what’s going one,” said Craddock.

The DMV has been appointment only for some of its services since March.

Before the appointment system, the average wait time for an individual was just under an hour.

Craddock said he’d like to keep this system because feedback from those with appointments has been positive.

“When you have a four and a half minute turn-around time, from the time you get in the door to the time you get your ticket to the time you go over to the counter, people are thrilled with that,” he said.

When you receive a renewal in the mail, Craddock suggested to make an appointment right away and not wait.

He also asks for people to be courteous and cancel if they can’t make their appointment.