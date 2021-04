PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — No one was hurt Wednesday morning when a duplex caught fire in Providence, but 11 adults and children were forced from their homes.

The fire started just before 10:30 a.m. on Imera Street, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Fire officials on scene say items placed too close to a hot grill on the back deck ignited and the flames spread to the exterior of the home.

