10th Annual Race for Matt and Grace held on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An annual event supporting research and the fight against a disorder that affects 50,000 was held on Saturday morning.

The 10th Annual Race for Matt & Grace took place at RIC. The 5K run and 1.5 mile walk raises money for Friedreich’s Ataxia, or FA.

FA is a debilitating, life-shortening degenerative disease.

Many individuals develop the onset of symptoms between the ages of 5 and 18 years. Adult or late onset FA is less common, affecting 25% of diagnosed individuals, and can occur anytime during adulthood.

Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, or FARA, is supporting research that will improve the quality and length of life for those diagnosed with the disease and will lead to treatments that eliminate its symptoms.