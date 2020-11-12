101-year-old event serves veterans Rhode Island classics

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus didn’t stop an annual Veterans Day tradition in East Providence Wednesday.

The Infantry Lodge Association gathered for its 101st Chow Time. The event was held mostly outdoors this year because of the pandemic, but ultimately stayed true to its roots.

Happening Now: The annual Infantry Lodge Associates #VeteransDay event.



Although the virus has forced some changes – in its 101st year – the event is sticking close with tradition. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/OT1O5C0h6p — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) November 11, 2020

“Well, it’s tradition,” Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Nuttall said. “We have held that tradition.”

As the story goes, when local troops returned from World War I, they were craving their favorite New England classics, which included chowder, hot weenies, chips and beer.

And it’s been served to Rhode Island veterans ever since.

Nuttall said it was important for them to carry out the tradition, even if it meant making some minor adjustments to keep everyone safe.

“When you serve with people from all walks of life and you have to depend on each other, combat, you develop a special bond,” Nuttall said. “I think with everything that is going on in the country right now, this is a day we take a rest from that.”