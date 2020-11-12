101-year-old event serves veterans Rhode Island classics

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 Salutes Local Veterans on WPRI.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus didn’t stop an annual Veterans Day tradition in East Providence Wednesday.

The Infantry Lodge Association gathered for its 101st Chow Time. The event was held mostly outdoors this year because of the pandemic, but ultimately stayed true to its roots.

“Well, it’s tradition,” Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Nuttall said. “We have held that tradition.”

As the story goes, when local troops returned from World War I, they were craving their favorite New England classics, which included chowder, hot weenies, chips and beer.

And it’s been served to Rhode Island veterans ever since.

Photos: 12 Salutes Local Veterans »

Nuttall said it was important for them to carry out the tradition, even if it meant making some minor adjustments to keep everyone safe.

“When you serve with people from all walks of life and you have to depend on each other, combat, you develop a special bond,” Nuttall said. “I think with everything that is going on in the country right now, this is a day we take a rest from that.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour