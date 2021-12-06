$100K reward offered for information in deadly drive-by shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been more than four months since a Warwick woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Providence, and a sizable reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, was shot during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 1, while talking to a friend outside an apartment complex on Olney Street. Police do not believe she was the intended target, and the case remains unsolved.

On Monday, Miya’s parents and the John DePetro Show announced a $100,000 reward is being offered for “accurate, direct information” that helps police identify, capture and convict those responsible.

Michelle and Bryan Brophy-Baermann said the reward money was put up by private citizens who wished to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Timothy McGann at (401) 243-6236.

