$10,000 reward offered for information on suspect in mail carrier attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Surveillance footage made public on Tuesday is said to show one of the suspects wanted in a conspiracy to assault and rob a mail carrier in Providence.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is hoping the public can help them identify the man seen in the video wearing a black T-shirt with a white logo on the front. The agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading his arrest and conviction.

Photo: US Postal Inspection Service

Investigators believe the suspect was one of two men who approached a U.S. Postal Service employee on the morning of Sept. 18 and tried to take a parcel bound for a Broad Street address. When the mail carrier refused to give it up, the suspects began attacking the carrier until they were able to make off with the package, which was later found to contain more than half a kilogram of cocaine, according to the USPIS.

Last week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging two Providence men in connection with the incident.

Juan Bautista Rosario-Sandoval, 29, of Providence, faces charges of assault and robbery of a U.S. mail carrier, conspiracy to assault and rob a U.S. mail carrier, and conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Duralline Azcona Rodriguez, 24, also of Providence, was charged with conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine. Investigators believe he was waiting in a vehicle nearby while the assault took place.

Both men were arraigned in court Tuesday and ordered held in federal custody.

In the video released Tuesday, Azcona Rodriguez can be seen wearing a red T-shirt and interacting with the unidentified suspect, according to the USPIS.

The agency is urging people not to try to apprehend the suspect themselves. Anyone with information should call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. The USPIS assured that tips will remain confidential.