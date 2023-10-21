PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 1,000 Providence Public Schools students will receive replacement RIPTA Wave cards to board buses after their original cards malfunctioned, the district said.

According to a spokesperson for Providence schools, some of the cards issued to students wouldn’t load and were identified as duplicates. Affected students received a letter from RIPTA that can be used to board their bus free of charge.

“It is our understanding that RIPTA has instructed all bus drivers to allow students to board with their letters and continues to monitor school bus routes,” Jay Wegimont, spokesperson for PPSD, said in a statement.

Any parent or student that has issues boarding a RIPTA bus with the temporary letter is asked to contact their school.

12 News reached out to RIPTA on Friday for comment and is waiting to hear back.