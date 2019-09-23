10 juveniles arrested in 2 violent incidents at Providence Place; Boy assaulted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three boys and seven girls are facing charges following two separate incidents at Providence Place mall over the weekend.

According to a Providence police report, the first incident happened Saturday around 7:37 p.m. Police said they were contacted by mall security that a boy, around 12 years old, had been the victim of an assault and was bleeding from the mouth.

The boy told police an altercation with a group of teens turned physical and he was punched in the mouth and then repeatedly kicked, causing him to fall to the ground. In addition to a cut inside the victim’s mouth, police said he possibly had several loose teeth.

Through the course of their investigation, officers said they tracked down three boys, between the ages of 14 and 15, who the victim identified. Police said the teens admitted to the officers they had an altercation with the boy inside the mall.

Police said they turned the boys over to Youth Services Bureau.

The next incident happened a few hours later.

Police had a special detail near the food court due to what a police report called “multiple large physical altercations between groups of juvenile subjects throughout the night” when they responded to an altercation on the third floor of the mall.

Police said when officers got to the third floor, they had to make their way through a crowd of about 100 onlookers and found seven girls fighting.

According to the report, officers separated the girls and placed them in handcuffs, with one of the girls resisting arrest.

Police said six of the girls were charged with disorderly conduct, and the fourth was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. They were all turned over to Youth Services Bureau, police said.

Eyewitness News has contacted the mall for comment about this weekend’s incidents but has yet to hear back.