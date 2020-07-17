1-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in East Providence dog attack

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Police confirmed Friday that a young girl died after what they described as a “vicious dog attack” in East Providence.

Officers responded to Brookhaven Drive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday and found the 1-year-old suffering from significant injuries. She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Two adult family members were transported to Rhode Island Hospital after they were hurt while trying to intervene in the attack.

According to police, the dog, a pit bull-type breed, belonged to the family. It was injured by a family member during the attack and later put down by animal control.

Police said they’re unaware of any prior incidents involving the dog.

The incident remains under investigation.