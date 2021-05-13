1-year-old found wandering alone on street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a toddler was found wandering in the street alone Wednesday night in Providence.

Police say a 1-year-old boy was found around 10 p.m. on Lockwood Street and called for a rescue crew to give the baby a medical evaluation.

Officials were able to locate the boy’s mother and learned he walked half a block from an apartment on West Clifford Street.

According to Providence Police, The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families is now going to investigate.

