PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Monday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Williams and Ives streets just before 11 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Police were seen at an apartment building looking for a suspect, but there’s no word on any arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.