Man stabbed at Providence convenience store; clerk fired shots at suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for the man who stabbed a customer and robbed a convenience store before fleeing late Tuesday night.

Police responding to the Broadway Express Mart on Broadway around 11 p.m. found a 33-year-old man suffering from two stab wounds.

The clerk told officials that a dark-skinned male wearing all black clothing entered the store, went behind the counter and displayed a knife while demanding money. Police say the clerk then drew his concealed firearm and shot several rounds at the suspect.

The suspect tried to leave the business before the male victim attempted to stop him and as a result, was stabbed twice, the clerk told police. The suspect then fled the store in a stolen Orange Outback SUV with a kayak roof rack.

Police reviewed surveillance video and observed that the store clerk’s story was consistent with the video.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital but the status of their injuries is unknown.

The clerk and another witness, who were both uninjured, were brought to the police station to speak with detectives.

The incident remains under investigation.