PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed along the Providence Riverwalk Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on the portion of the Providence Riverwalk near the Capital Grille.

#BREAKING: Providence police are investigating along the riverwalk on Memorial Boulevard by Capital Grille after one person was injured in a stabbing.



Blood is visible on the path and a portion is closed off. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qrdbF3hw67 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 24, 2022

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and it’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.