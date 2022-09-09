PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Providence, according to police.

Officers responding to Chalkstone Avenue around 3:30 a.m. say they found blood spatter, a live bullet, and a basement that appeared to be an after-hours establishment.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

An SUV with Texas plates driving away from the scene was stopped by officers and a firearm was found inside.

Three people inside the SUV were taken into custody to speak with detectives.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed or what led up to the shooting.