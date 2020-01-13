1 injured in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a home broke out in flames in Providence Monday morning.

Crews were called to Howell Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters say if they had arrived a few minutes later, the east side home would have been engulfed in flames.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

No word on what started the fire but crews are focusing their investigation on the second-floor kitchen area.

Five people were living in the home and investigators are assessing whether the home is still livable.

A pet rabbit was also rescued from the home.