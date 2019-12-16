1 hurt, 5 displaced by Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people were forced out into the cold after a multi-unit home caught fire Monday morning in Providence.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Steven Houle, flames from a mattress fire on the first floor of the Donelson Street residence spread to the second floor and attic, causing “very significant damage” throughout the entire home.

Houle said one person suffered minor burns to their hand. No other injuries were reported.

The surrounding streets were blocked off as crews worked to put out the fire.

Five people in two families were displaced, according to Houle.

