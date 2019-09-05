1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in afternoon stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly stabbing another man in broad daylight.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, officers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing on Central Street. They arrived to find a man on the ground, bleeding from an apparent stab wound.

Police said a third man was applying pressure to the wound before an ambulance arrived to transport the victim to Rhode Island Hospital.

A person matching a description of the suspect, later identified as Boima Sandimanie, was spotted walking away from the scene and taken into custody by police, according to the report.

An eyewitness told police Sandimanie and the victim were playing around when Sandimanie started becoming angry. The two then got into an argument before Sandimanie allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, which the report says police found inside Sandimanie’s backpack.

Sandimanie was charged with one count of felony assault with a dangerous weapon.