EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A frozen fire hydrant was one of the obstacles East Providence firefighters faced Monday night.

Crews responded to the a home on Warren Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and found the fire coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters say they struggled with the cold temperatures and had to find a second hydrant in order to put out the flames.

No injures were reported, but one resident and two cats were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.