PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman died Friday after a fire broke out at her Providence home.

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta tells 12 News they were called just after 4:30 a.m. to Hazael Street, located between Admiral Street and Douglas Avenue.

Firefighters found the woman in a bedroom and transported her to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Capracotta.

“When they first got in there, there was a lot of smoke in there. They had trouble finding their way around. They initially had trouble finding where the fire was,” he explained. “They worked their way through, got to one of the rooms, and they found the fire and that, unfortunately, was where the victim was.”

Capracotta said the woman was the only person found inside the home. She has not yet been identified.

I just spoke with a neighbor who said he tried to rescue the woman but the smoke was too thick. Many neighbors jumped into action early this morning. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/HdcT39jwOY — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) October 14, 2022

The fire is under control and most crews have cleared the scene. The home is considered a total loss, according to the deputy chief.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

