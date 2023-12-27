PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a homicide after two people were stabbed early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Adelaide Avenue around 5 a.m.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead and a second victim is seriously injured.

A man in his 20s to early 30s fled the scene and was caught by police on Public Street. He was then taken into custody, police said.

Police are investigating whether it’s contained within one family.

This is the 14th homicide in the city this year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.