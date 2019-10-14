Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

1 assaulted, vehicle stolen in Providence home invasion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for suspects after a South Providence home was invaded overnight.

The incident at 71 Potters Ave. was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to city police. They said a man, woman and their child were sleeping when the suspects entered the apartment.

Police said one of the residents was assaulted but the extent of that person’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The only thing stolen was the victims’ vehicle, according to police.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details and reaction. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com