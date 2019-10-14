1 assaulted, vehicle stolen in Providence home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for suspects after a South Providence home was invaded overnight.

The incident at 71 Potters Ave. was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to city police. They said a man, woman and their child were sleeping when the suspects entered the apartment.

Police said one of the residents was assaulted but the extent of that person’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The only thing stolen was the victims’ vehicle, according to police.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details and reaction. This story will be updated as we learn more.