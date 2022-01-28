1 arrested in Providence after officers fire into car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was arrested after police officers fired into a suspect’s car in Providence Friday night, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

The incident occurred at the intersection of East and Transit streets around 10:30 p.m.

Verdi confirmed officers shot at a car, but did not explain why.

#BREAKING: An investigation is underway in to an officer-involved shooting in Providence.



Commander Verdi tells me police fired shots into a vehicle, the person was not hit & is in custody. No word on why shots were fired. Much of the Hope St neighborhood is blocked off. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/dSk4tLGELA — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) January 29, 2022

He also said the person inside the car was not hit by any of the bullets and has since been taken into custody.

It’s unclear why police were after this person and what prompted officers to fire into the vehicle.

Verdi said the incident remains under investigation at this time.