1 arrested in Providence after officers fire into car

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was arrested after police officers fired into a suspect’s car in Providence Friday night, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

The incident occurred at the intersection of East and Transit streets around 10:30 p.m.

Verdi confirmed officers shot at a car, but did not explain why.

He also said the person inside the car was not hit by any of the bullets and has since been taken into custody.

It’s unclear why police were after this person and what prompted officers to fire into the vehicle.

Verdi said the incident remains under investigation at this time.

