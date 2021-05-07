﻿Investigation underway after man dies following interaction with Providence officers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Providence Police Department released body cam footage of an incident from early Friday morning following the death of the 34-year-old man involved.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Collyer Street for reports of a man screaming in the middle of the street. Responding officers found the man in a nearby field, screaming while rolling around in the grass.

The body cam footage shows the officers attempting to speak with the man, however, he didn’t respond and instead continued to flail and scream.

Police said because of the man’s erratic behavior, the officers attempted to handcuff him to prevent him from injuring himself or others.

In the body cam footage, the man is seen struggling with officers and first responders as they were placing him on a stretcher.

Once inside the rescue, police said first responders began performing CPR on the man. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicated the man may have been on narcotics, but police did not confirm whether he actually was.

The incident is now being investigated by the Providence Police Department, R.I. State Police and the Attorney General’s office.

12 News reached out for more information regarding the incident but has yet to hear back.