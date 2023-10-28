PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) The Providence Pirates are hosting the Maine Bulldogs from Lewiston on Saturday night.

Tragically, 18 people died and 13 more were injured following two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday.

The Providence Pirates say there will be a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston at the game.

This game will be the season opener for both teams in the American Basketball Association

Tickets are available online. The game is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket at 7:05 p.m.