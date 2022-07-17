NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield post office has officially been renamed in honor of a fallen soldier.

Army Specialist Matthew Turcotte was killed during a live-ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado in August of 2017.

He was 20 years old.

On Sunday afternoon, Spc. Turcotte’s family and friends joined Rhode Island U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline, and others for a dedication ceremony at the post office on Main Street.

Turcotte enlisted in the army while a student-athlete at North Smithfield High School.

He began basic training after graduating in 2015.

In 2020, Sen. Reed and Congressman Cicilline sponsored a bill to officially name the Slatersville post office after Turcotte, who grew up nearby.

The legislation was cosponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman Jim Langevin.

President Biden signed the bill into law on February 23, 2022.