(WPRI) — The West Wawrick Police Department is warning Rhode Islanders about an organized group conducting panhandling scams on street intersections throughout the state.

Police say the group uses photos of a sick child on cardboard signs to indicate they are collecting money for cancer treatment or burial expenses.

The poster also has an image of a Cash App saying the money will go to the child in the photo, police said.

After further investigation, West Warwick said this was a scam and the money went to the group members’ bank accounts.

“They are taking advantage of the goodness in people, and we want the public to be aware of this group and what they are actually about,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the group goes to major intersections in the state for a day or two and then move on to other locations.