23:20hrs

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Franklin.

Police say Kayla Quagan, 35, was last seen the morning of January 17th.

Quagan may be driving a 2009 gray Honda with Massachusetts registration 8JC415. She was also last seen with her small dog, Jimmy.

Anyone with information on Kayla Quagan is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (508) 528-1212.