PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a single car rollover in Providence on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police were called to Courtland and Carpenter streets, where a car could be seen on its side.

Officers on scene were unable to provide information on who was in the car, or what led up to the crash.

A 12 News crew saw at least one person get transported by ambulance, though the extent of possible injuries were unclear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing.