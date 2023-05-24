PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers are reminded to obey traffic safety laws ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers can be fined if they’re found not wring a seatbelt. In Rhode Island, the penalty for a seat belt violation is $40, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association said.

Officials also said that of the 31 people killed in car crashes in the state in 2022, 55% were not wearing a seatbelt. So far in 2023, 14 of the 21 people killed were not buckled up.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration estimates that more than 11,000 unbuckled people were killed in car crashes in the U.S. in 2021.