NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically celebrated as the start to a long holiday weekend.

But sometimes, people celebrate a little too much.

That’s why police departments across the state are ramping up patrols in an effort to deter drunk driving.

“If you feel different, you drive different,” Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor said. “We want people to enjoy the holidays. We want people to reunite with their old high school friends and college friends. But we want you to think ahead.”

But despite the annual warnings, people continue to put themselves and others at risk.

It’s frustrating for North Kingstown Lt. Don Barrington, who’s in charge of the Rhode Island DUI Task Force.

“There’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated or under the influence of drugs,” he said. “I say this every year. It’s good people making bad decisions. No one gets behind the wheel and says, ‘I’m going to kill somebody’ or ‘I’m going to kill myself’ … They just don’t. They aren’t criminals, but they commit a criminal act by driving drunk one night.”

Barrington said the DUI Task Force arrested 28 people the night before Thanksgiving last year.

“One beer leads to five beers … which diminishes their capacity,” he said. “They don’t realize how intoxicated they are.”

Barrington said officers will be on the lookout for signs of impaired drivers throughout the holiday weekend.

“It could be anything,” Barrington explained. “Unsafe lane changes, sometimes they drive super slow or super fast. Some travel with their headlights off.”

Connor said the Warwick Police Department is offering free rides home, as well as $20 Uber vouchers, to anyone leaving a location within the city between 5-10 p.m. Wednesday. Those who need a ride can call (401) 773-7113.

Barrington urged those celebrating this weekend to ensure they have a safe ride home by either designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service.