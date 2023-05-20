CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they arrested three men following a fight between spectators at boxing match in Cranston.

Cranston police said they responded to a “large disturbance” at Park Theatre around 9:35 Saturday night.

12 News cameras captured over a dozen police cruisers at the theatre.

Cranston police said mutual aid was requested from Providence and additional arrests relating to the incident are possible.

