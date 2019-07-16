Police investigate robbery at Johnston gas station

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) —- Police in Johnston are investigating a robbery at a gas station late Monday night.

Newly released surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows what appears to be a white male with a bandana covering part of his face walking into the Mobil gas station at 1897 Plainfield Pike around 11:30 p.m. robbing the store clerk.

The suspect motions that he’s concealing a weapon underneath his shirt and appears to gesture for money from the clerk.

A few hours later, a vehicle was towed away from the Shell Gas Station on Union Avenue in Providence. Cranston and Johnston police cruisers were also spotted at that scene.

Providence Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News an arrest has been made but said Johnston is handling the investigation.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

It remains unclear at this time if this was an armed robbery or how much money was taken.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with new information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.